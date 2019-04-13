Two youngsters killed in road mishap in Karnataka

national

After the incident was reported, the police immediately rushed to the spot. The deceased have been identified as Manoj (20) and Dhananjay ( 20) from Kattigehalla village

Representational picture

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Two youngsters were killed on Friday after their motorcycle collided with a car near Choradi village in Shivamogga district, police said.

After the incident was reported, the police immediately rushed to the spot. The deceased have been identified as Manoj (20) and Dhananjay ( 20) from Kattigehalla village.

Manoj, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Dhananjay succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. A case has been registered at Kumsi police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates