Typhoon kills 1 in Vietnam; 12 fishermen missing

Typhoon Molave roared closer to Vietnam with destructive force on Wednesday, leaving one villager dead and causing two boats with 12 fishermen to sink as the country braced for the most powerful storm in 20 years, state media said.

A man died after winds of up to 150 km per hour knocked him off his roof while trying to reinforce it in south-central Quang Ngai province, where the typhoon was forecast to make landfall later Wednesday, the official Vietnam News Agency (VTV) reported.

The navy deployed two rescue boats to search for the fishermen in rough waters off Binh Dinh province, according to state-run VTV network. At least 40,000 people have been evacuated to emergency shelters farther inland from coastal villages. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered provincial authorities to prepare to move up to 1.3 million people in regions lying on the typhoon's path.

Provincial authorities shut down offices, factories and schools and asked people to remain indoors to prevent casualties. Vietnam is still recovering from severe flooding and landslides that killed 136 people and left dozens missing in three provinces.

At least five airports were closed as the typhoon approached, with over 200 flights cancelled. Train services were also suspended on Wednesday and will resume when the weather improves, the VTV network reported.

