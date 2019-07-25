U-16 pacer Aman Manihar finally gets rewarded for his performance

cricket

On July 18, mid-day pointed out how Manihar's consistent performances were ignored while representing MCA's Payyade Sports Club-Kandivli

Aman Manihar

Teenaged left-arm spinner Aman Manihar was thrilled to get a call from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) yesterday, asking him to join the MCA's U-19 probables at the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground's indoor academy today. Despite being the highest wicket-taker (24) in the Naren Tamhane tournament, Manihar was previously not among the 30 shortlisted players.



On July 18, mid-day pointed out how Manihar's consistent performances were ignored while representing MCA's Payyade Sports Club-Kandivli Summer Vacation Centre in the Tamhane tournament. He also picked up seven wickets in two U-19 matches for the same team in the Manohar Savant Trophy (50-over tournament) during the summer.

"It's a big thing for me that mid-day highlighted my performance at the right time…thanks! Else, I was not even in the list of Mumbai U-19 probables," Manihar told mid-day yesterday.

Manihar, who represented Mumbai U-16 two years ago and claimed 12 wickets (seven and five) against Ambernath Summer Vacation Centre in the two-day semi-final of the Tamhane tournament, realises that he needs to be more focused to get into the final squad. "Now that I have got a chance, I have to dish out more consistent performances to be in the Mumbai U-19 squad of 15. I know it's a big task and responsibility but I am ready to work hard," Manihar added.



When mid-day spoke to Mumbai U-19 chief selector Sanjay Patil last week, he assured that no player would be unfairly treated. "We will give opportunities to every player to showcase their talent. So, no one should get disappointed or desperate. The players whom we have shortlisted are not the Mumbai U-19 probables. They are just picked for the off-season camp. Being the chairman of the selection committee, I have always told players that they may play for any club but they should give their best, and I guarantee that no player will suffer any injustice," Patil had told mid-day.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates