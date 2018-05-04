U-19 NCA campers gain from Sachin Tendulkar's insight

Tendulkar's son Arjun too is part of the camp along with Mumbai's upcoming pacer Anjdeep Lad



Sachin Tendulkar talks to the U-19 cricketers in Dharamsala

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar spent quality time with young cricketers during a National Cricket Academy camp for U-19 players, currently underway in Dharamsala.

Tendulkar's son Arjun too is part of the camp along with Mumbai's upcoming pacer Anjdeep Lad. Around 25 cricketers, which include current India U-19 cricketers like Atharva Taide, Harsh Tyagi and Anuj Rawat are also participating in the month-long camp.

On Wednesday, Tendulkar spent close to three hours with the youngsters and gave them an insight into how to assess the conditions quickly to be able to succeed in all three formats of the game. Yesterday, the Indian legend held one-on-one discussion with the U-19 cricketers before overseeing their preparations at the indoor nets of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium.

Vidarbha's U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy-winning captain Taide managed to clear most of his doubts during a personal session with Tendulkar. "I asked Sachin sir what I need to do to be consistent across all formats. He said adapting to the conditions is the most important part. Basics of the game will remain the same, but it is important to quickly read the pitch and conditions. Apart from the technique, it is also important how we adjust to conditions.

"Batsmen generally over think. So, he suggested to not think too much about the game and try to stay positive," Taide told mid-day.

