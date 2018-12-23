UAE-based Indian girl plans to livestream suicide, saved by cops

international

A 20-year-old Indian woman upset over comments mocking her picture on social media planned to commit suicide and livestream it, but was saved in time by the police.

According to reports, the cybercrime patrols of the Dubai police notified their counterparts in Sharjah about a message circulating on social media wherein a woman had declared that she would commit suicide and make a live video of it during midnight on Friday.

Police officials said that the woman, who was not named, was in severe depression due to being trolled and cyber bullied on social media that drove her to the brink of suicide. The Sharjah police swung into action and managed to identify the source and location from where the message was sent.

The police officers and patrols department reached her flat in Sharjah's Al Nahda area. They told her father about her plans to kill herself. When they entered the woman's room, she was apparently preparing to end her life, the report said.

