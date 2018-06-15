Uber driver accused of raping girl at gunpoint

The assault is alleged to have occurred June 7 in a rough neighborhood of Rio after the adolescent got into the car to go to another area of the city, as requested by her mother

An Uber driver in Brazil has been arrested on suspicion of raping a girl at gunpoint, police said today.

The assault is alleged to have occurred June 7 in a rough neighborhood of Rio after the adolescent got into the car to go to another area of the city, as requested by her mother.

Along the way the driver took a detour, drove into deserted street and raped the girl at gunpoint, police said in statement.

The girl and her mother later reported the driver. The 43-year-old man was arrested at a gas station.

Uber said in a statement it does not tolerate such behavior and that the driver was removed from the app as soon as the complaint was filed.

