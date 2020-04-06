Uber, Flipkart partner to deliver everyday essentials to consumers across three cities

Uber on Monday morning announced a partnership with Flipkart, one of India’s leading e-commerce platforms, to provide people across Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi access to everyday essentials, amidst the ongoing national lockdown.

This partnership will keep vital supply chains running and will address the growing needs of Flipkart customers to receive essential goods at their doorsteps every day. It will also support the government’s objective of keeping hundreds of millions of Indians at home to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Flipkart today to further consolidate our new last-mile delivery service. The partnership helps keep the economy running and enables Indians to stay at home in line with government guidelines for containing Covid-19, as well as creates earning opportunities for drivers. Uber will not charge any commission, enabling drivers to keep 100 percent of billed amounts."

Commenting on the partnership, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said, “This partnership is to help move essential supplies from our sellers/vendors to customers in the shortest possible span of time. Flipkart remains committed to supporting our customers and we are mobilizing all possible options to ensure that in this national fight against Corona, we can support the governments, by delivering essential supplies to people who are staying indoors."

In line with government guidelines and to maintain safety and hygiene for containing the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training.

