Uddhav Thackeray-led government comes to rescue of 29 students stranded amid lockdown

Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the country-wide lockdown, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government came to the rescue of 29 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who had come to the College of Agriculture in Udgir, Latur for training.

The youth left home after the lockdown was imposed, but were stranded midway as there were no passenger transport vehicles and they began walking the 600-700km to their homes. After walking for over 60km, they reached Nanded district on March 30, but by then, the districts were sealed.

Following this, the Nanded district administration then counseled them and took them into their protection. They were given accommodation, provided with essentials and their safety was ensured by the district collector along with health check-ups. Tehsildar Arvind Bolange told PTI, "The students are experiencing a camp-like life now. After getting up early in the morning, they practice yoga and

have breakfast, lunch and dinner at prescribed timings. They are connected to the world through television and internet facilities available at the institute.”

Thackeray also said to keep up their morale, they are also engaged in regular exercises and yoga as it is difficult for them to stay away from their families.

In his televised address, Thackeray has reiterated that the Maharashtra government is in touch with chief ministers from various states and has assured that labourers and people from other states remain where they are. He has promised that the state will take care of them.

