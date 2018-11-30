Uddhav Thackeray placates agitating Maratha activists with assurances

national

The agitation was withdrawn following Uddhav Thackeray's assurances. The activists who had threatened to lay siege to the city started returning home by Thursday night

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took it upon himself to placate the agitating Maratha activists, who had refused to vacate Azad Maidan, till the reservation law comes into effect after the Bill's approval, and the police cases that were filed against the activists over the past two years were withdrawn.

The agitation was withdrawn following Thackeray's assurances. The activists who had threatened to lay siege to the city started returning home by Thursday night. Thackeray visited the barricaded area at Azad Maidan on Thursday evening and made an appeal. He told the activists that he would personally ensure that the cases were withdrawn.

"I will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to get your demand approved as early as possible. I will also ensure that the people who were arrested and are still in prison are released," he said.

In the afternoon, Thackeray's son Aaditya and party secretary Milind Narvekar were present in the gallery at the Vidhan Sabha to see the passing of the Maratha quota Bill. The BJP government had sent an emissary to Thackeray to seek the Sena's support for passing the bill. Thackeray was told about the provisions in advance to get his approval.

