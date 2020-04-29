Uddhav Thackeray 'pokes' Yogi Adityanath over sadhus' killing in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditya Nath was quick to call his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray after two Hindu sadhus associated with Kashi's Juna Akhara were lynched by a mob in Palghar last week.

On Tuesday, Thackeray responded by ringing up the UP CM to express his concern over the murder of two sadhus in Bulandshahar. Thackeray said he was expecting Palghar-like prompt police action in arresting the culprits and suggested not giving a communal colour to the incident.

According to a Maharashtra CMO release, Thackeray told Yogi that he was with the UP government in protesting against the heinous crime. Yogi's response was not known.

Thackeray had assured Yogi that the Palghar incident wasn't communal, but a fall-out of rumour-mongering. The government and Opposition continue to exchange barbs and accusations as the lynching is being probed.

Thackeray had issued a warning against communalising the Palghar incident with a special emphasis on the Hindi-speaking religious leaders who threatened to march towards Maharashtra to seek answers from the CM.

When the Palghar issue seemed to be alive, more so because of a police case against a news anchor, the anti-BJP lobby raked up the UP killing asking right-wingers many questions. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant questioned the silence over the UP incident. "This happened in a BJP-ruled state. The BJP politicised the Palghar lynching but is now keeping silent," he said.

April 16

The day three men were lynched in Palghar

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news