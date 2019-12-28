Uddhav Thackeray posts nature photos clicked by him on Instagram, stuns netizens

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It’s a known fact that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is an avid photographer. The Shiv Sena is known for harbouring a passion for wildlife photography and quite often showcases his talent on his Instagram page, impressing many.

Recently, Thackeray posted two pictures on his page- a scenery of sun rising on trees and a bunch of flowers and of a field—both shot on his iPhone. The pictures, captioned, "iPhone shot," posted on December 26, caught the attention of many and so far it garnered on 17,000 likes, with many appreciating his eye for details and impeccable photographic skills.

Here are some more pictures from his page:

View this post on Instagram iPhone shot A post shared by @ uddhavthackeray onDec 25, 2019 at 10:10pm PST

View this post on Instagram Sikkim.infraredphotography A post shared by @ uddhavthackeray onSep 3, 2019 at 12:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @uddhavthackeray onJun 10, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @uddhavthackeray onMay 28, 2019 at 3:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram iPhoneshot A post shared by @ uddhavthackeray onMar 12, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram iPhoneshot A post shared by @ uddhavthackeray onDec 31, 2018 at 3:39am PST

On the political front, the chief minister held the first-ever review meeting with the officials of the 24 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and civic officials at the Sahyadri guest house on Friday in which he expressed his desire to make a 'Mumbai Model' which can be replicated throughout the state.

