Uddhav Thackeray sure of ED clean chit to Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray to be questioned by ED today over a mill land deal; two others probed earlier

Raj Thackeray

While the MNS is fighting its own battle in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against party president Raj Thackeray's role in a mill land deal, the leader has got support from an unexpected quarter when his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav said the ED probe would not yield anything that can nail the chief of Sena's breakaway faction. "I do not think anything will come out of the inquiry. There is no harm in waiting for a couple of days," Uddhav said after inducting a sitting Congress MLA from Igatpuri, Nirmala Gavit, and NCP's former MLA Rashmi Bagal in the party.

Uddhav's tacit support is also seen as his backing to ex-CM and Sena leader Manohar Joshi whose son Unmesh has also been questioned by the ED in the same case. Raj's close aide Rajan Shirodkar is another partner in the deal to have faced the inquiry. Raj will appear before the officials on Mumbai today. The bonhomie between the cousins was on display some years ago when Raj had driven Uddhav home after the later was discharged from a city hospital. Otherwise, the two do not miss an opportunity to snub each other.

Uddhav Thackeray. File pics

Following his party colleagues' call for a bandh and protest near the ED office, Raj had told them to stay the plan. On Wednesday, a party worker in Thane was reported to have protested the action against his leader by ending his life. The event has made the MNS workers restive. Sources said that the police were well-prepared to tackle the problem if any. Some MNS leaders were issued notices warning against misadventure. The police have secured the ED's zonal office in Fort business area and deployed a significant number of personnel in the vicinity to prevent the gathering of people during Raj's appearance.

