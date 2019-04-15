Uddhav Thackeray targets Sharad Pawar over Congress' sedition law repeal promise

national

Uddhav Thackeray was addressing a rally in Osmanabad for Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha candidate Pavanraje Nimbalkar

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/AFP

Criticising the Congress for its poll assurance on scrapping sedition law, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar to clarify his stand on the issue. Thackeray was addressing a rally in Osmanabad for Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha candidate Pavanraje Nimbalkar.

"The Congress has assured of striking down the sedition law, and I would like to know whether Congress' partner NCP and Sharad Pawar are also of the same opinion," he said.

Reacting to the Congress-NCP audio-visual campaign tagline "Laj Kashi Vatat Nahi (Aren't they ashamed), Thackeray said, "In fact, the mother India will say that she is ashamed of both of you, the Congress and the NCP". "It is the need of the hour to ask Sharad Pawar whether he is ashamed of himself," he said.

Thackeray also labelled JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) students with Left inclination, including CPI candidate from Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar, as "red monkeys". "There is some university called the JNU and its red monkeys like Kanhaiya Kumar. Who are these people, who gave out slogans of breaking India into several pieces? How can you expect people to call them patriotic and not anti-nationals?" Thackeray said.

"I believe that had Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj been alive today, he would have thrown such anti-nationals off the cliff from one of his forts," he said.

