Uddhav Thackeray: Will install Shiv Sena CM one day

Even as he said that his party's alliance with the BJP should be declared in a day or two, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray vowed to install his party's Chief Minister some day in future. He told party workers in Mumbai on Saturday that making a Sena CM was a promise he had given to his father, and party founder Bal Thackeray.

"I want power [for Sena] in the coming elections. I tell you all [party ticket] aspirants that I will install a [Shiv] Sainik as state's CM. I had promised the Sena pramukh [founder] and I have vowed to fulfill the promise," he said at a packed Rang Sharada auditorium in Bandra.

Interestingly, the prospective candidates for all 288 seats were called in to prepare for the eventuality that might arise if the pact talks didn't work out. It was understood that the Sena and BJP were still struggling to reach a consensus on seat-sharing. The exchange of seats and the number of seats the BJP wants Sena to have unconditionally, remains a bone of contention. The BJP has also prepared itself to go solo, if need be.

But just as the Sainiks assumed the alliance could be in danger, Uddhav said the pact with BJP would be declared in a day or two. "I'm in talks with [BJP president] Amit Shah and [CM] Devendra Fadnavis. There is no problem whatsoever between us. I keep my rivalry open and I'm not the kind to backstab a friend," he said, adding that the Sena and BJP must be together wherever their candidate are fighting in alliance.

He said he did not like talking evil of someone. "Those who are bound to suffer because of their misdeeds should not be killed by dharma. Maharashtra will not tolerate the efforts of vendetta politics. My father had appeared before the court and asked the judge what was his crime. Did he [Bal Thackeray] commit a crime by protecting Hindus in the 1992-93 communal riots?" He said the Sena had struggled in the past five years. "You have always been with me. I thank you for being there for me and the party."

