Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu's gig in South Africa was a hit

They were amazed at the reaction of the audience to Bollywood music. The trio rendered several chartbusters of the '90s

Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan

Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan performed at an event in South Africa over the weekend. The gala in Pretoria had the three veterans croon together at a show for the first time. They were amazed at the reaction of the audience to Bollywood music. The trio rendered several chartbusters of the '90s.

Singer Kumar Sanu also shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it: "And the trio rocked in South Africa! Will upload more photos and videos shortly. #alkayagnik #uditnarayan #kumarsanu #bollywood #hindimusic #hindisongs [sic]"

After the power pack performance overseas, Alka Yagnik bid adieu to the team and shared the experience on social media. The singer shared a picture with the caption: "And that’s a wrap! It was such a delight performing with @kumarsanuofficial and Udit Ji in Durban and Johannesburg, SA. Much love to the amazing audience and hope to come back here again very soon!!! Until then, a big thank you [sic]"

