UEFA charge Bayern Munich over pitch invasion

Bayern Munich have been charged by UEFA for the pitch invasion during Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, first leg at the Allianz Arena. The Bundesliga team have also been charged with displaying an offensive banner



Franck Ribery

Following the final whistle, stewards tried to stop supporters running on to the pitch but Bayern's Franck Ribery and Real's Toni Kroos were confronted. Ribery's shirt was pulled by one fan, who was led away by a steward.

