Uganda police arrests American man who attacked hotel staff

Ugandan police are holding an American man who in video footage is seen attacking a hotel worker with punches and racial insults. Jimmy L Taylor was arrested on Thursday after CCTV footage of the incident was posted on social media, angering some Ugandans who demanded his arrest.

The incident happened at a hotel in Kampala, the capital. It wasn't clear precisely when. In the footage the middle-aged American is seen charging at a receptionist: "You hate Jesus. You hate yourself. You hate me. You disgraced Jesus. Huh?" Later he throws a punch, one of many, and hurls slurs such as the N-word. Ugandan police said today that Taylor, who claims to be a missionary and former member of the US Marines, will be charged with assault later this week.

