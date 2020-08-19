UGC final year exams: Students' wait set to get longer

Students have been waiting for five months for a final decision on their exams. Representation pic

Lakhs of college students, awaiting decision on their final year examination, will have to wait some more. The Supreme Court, which is hearing a batch of petitions against the UGC's September deadline to conduct the exams, on Tuesday asked all parties to give their written submissions within three days and reserved the verdict.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had, on July 6, directed all universities and colleges to conduct the exams for the final year students by September 30, which was then challenged in the SC.

"After today's hearing, I believe the students will get justice. The order, I believe, will be a balance between UGC autonomy and students' welfare," said Alakh Alok Srivastava, advocate, Supreme Court, who is arguing on behalf of students.



Varun Sardesai, secretary, Yuva Sena and Alakh Alok Srivastava, advocate, Supreme Court

"The SC on Monday gave a go-ahead to JEE and NEET, so we are anxious because the court may also allow the UGC to hold final year exams. Now, we have to wait again to know the final verdict," said Sandip Rane, a final year student from Dahisar.

Another student Jignesh Shah said, "We have been stuck in this situation for too long. It is important to note the delay in holding the examination would eventually delay the result."

Varun Sardesai, secretary of Yuva Sena, which had also moved the SC on the behalf of students, pointed out that the authorities conducting JEE and NEET had assured the SC that they were prepared to hold the exams amid the pandemic. "However, in this case, the state governments and universities, including Maharashtra, have said they won't be able to conduct the final year exams as per the UGC orders and within the deadline of September."

