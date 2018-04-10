UIDAI introduces digitally signed QR code with photo for eAadhaar

The new feature, the digitally signed QR code, will contain photo of the Aadhaar holder in addition to existing facility of demographic details, in turn allowing various user agencies like banks to verify the authenticity of Aadhaar card offline

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has brought in secure digitally signed QR code on e-Aadhaar that will now contain the photograph of the Aadhaar holder too, in addition to demographic details, to facilitate better offline verification of an individual.

"The UIDAI has recently replaced the existing QR code on e-Aadhaar having resident's demographic details now with a secured digitally-signed QR code, which contains demographics along with photograph of the Aadhaar holder," a UIDAI source said. A QR code is a form of barcode label, which contains machine-readable information, while e-Aadhaar is the electronic version of Aadhaar that can be downloaded from the UIDAI website.

The new feature, the digitally signed QR code, will contain photo of the Aadhaar holder in addition to existing facility of demographic details, in turn allowing various user agencies like banks to verify the authenticity of Aadhaar card offline. When contacted, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, "This is a simple offline mechanism to quickly verify the genuineness of the Aadhaar card."

March 27

The day UIDAI's e-Aadhaar QR code reader software was made available on the nodal body's website.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Procuring Aadhar, PAN For Illegal Migrants

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever