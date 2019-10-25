Ujda Chaman director Kamal Kant Chandra moves the SC seeking a stay on Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala

Even as the makers are battling a legal dispute at the High Court with Ujda Chaman director Abhishek Pathak, Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala has hit another roadblock. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana's assistant director and aspiring filmmaker Kamal Kant Chandra has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the movie's release, accusing Khurrana, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan of lifting the central plot of a prematurely balding man from his project, Wig.

"After watching the trailer, I noticed many similarities between Bala and the concept I had narrated to Ayushmann in 2017. My request to the judiciary is that they watch the film, and if they find any resemblance to my script, I should be credited as a writer for the movie," says Chandra, who had filed a case against them in the Bombay High Court in April. He informs that the High Court hearing is scheduled for November 4, three days before the comedy is slated to hit theatres. Meanwhile, Pathak — who has filed a petition to stall the release of Bala citing copyright infringement — has advanced the release of Ujda Chaman to November 1.



A still from Ujda Chaman

mid-day reached out to Vijan's Maddock Films, who did not respond till the time of going to press.

