UK and India summit: Philip Hammond delivers closing speech at Col

Hammond delivered the closing remarks at a meet titled 'UK and India Growing Together Raising Finance in London' at a Colaba hotel on Monday

Deepak Parekh and Philip Hammond

The Right Honourable Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer of UK, with Deepak Parekh, chairman HDFC. Hammond delivered the closing remarks at a meet titled 'UK and India Growing Together – Raising Finance in London' at a Colaba hotel on Monday.

Hammond, who was an entrepreneur before he became a politician, recalled his 2017 visit to India where he met with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on how to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. Hammond also stated that trade grew 15 per cent between India and the UK in the past few months and that British companies have invested twice as much as French and German companies together in India. He also told the packed room, "Come to London, invest in London, you will be very welcome."

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates