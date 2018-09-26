UK's first Sikh guardsman tests positive for 'high levels' of cocaine

international

However, last week he failed a random drugs test at his barracks, with insiders claiming he registered "high levels" of cocaine, The Sun reported

Charanpreet Singh Lall

A 22-year-old Sikh soldier, who created history by becoming the first to wear a turban during an annual parade to mark British Queen Elizabeth II's birthday ceremony, could be kicked out from his post after he was tested positive for cocaine Charanpreet Singh Lall made headlines across the world for wearing the turban during the Trooping the Colour in June. However, last week he failed a random drugs test at his barracks, with insiders claiming he registered "high levels" of cocaine, The Sun reported.

"Guardsman Lall has been discussing it openly in the barracks. The Guards carry out public duties at the Palace, it's disgraceful behaviour," a source was quoted as saying by the report, adding, "It is for his commanding officer to decide if he gets the boot, but anyone caught taking Class A drugs can expect to be dismissed."

Lall is one of the three soldiers who failed the test at Windsor's Victoria Barracks. Brigadier Christopher Coles, Head of Army Personnel Services Group, said: "I can confirm that a number of soldiers from the Coldstream Guards are under investigation for alleged drugs misuse." Lall, who was born in Punjab moved to the UK with his family as a baby. He later joined the British Army in January 2016.

3

No. of soldiers, including Lall, who failed the drug test.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever