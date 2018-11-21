Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation shut after joint commissioner is beaten up

national

A police officer said, "We have registered a case against 15 people for allegedly beating up a government officer, but we are yet to arrest the BJP activist."

Joint Commissioner, Vijay Manglani, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Mumbai news

A joint commissioner of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, who was taking action against illegal constructions in the area, was allegedly beaten up by a local BJP activist to whom the constructions belonged.

To protest against this, the UMC remained shut throughout the day on Tuesday and will also be closed till the cops arrest the accused, Kapil Adsul, and his supporters. A case has been registered with the Hill Line police station. The incident occurred in Ulhasnagar Number 3, in front of Gawde School where Adsul had built several illegal shops.

Residents had been complaining about these to the ward officer, but no action was taken. When Joint Commissioner Vijay Manglani learnt of this, he went with the team to take action on Tuesday. Adsul and his family members Adinath Adsul and Kalyan Adsul along with their followers attacked Manglani. A police officer said, "We have registered a case against 15 people for allegedly beating up a government officer, but we are yet to arrest the BJP activist."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates