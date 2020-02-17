Ullu App launched the trailer of 'The Bull Of Dalal Street'

India’s one of the leading homegrown OTT platform Ullu App has charmed viewers with its diverse content. Their web-series Panchali, Singardaan, Halala and #MeToo Wolf Of Bollywood have already worked their wonders on the hearts of the audiences. Talking forward the excitement Ullu App is coming up yet another interesting web-series titled 'The Bull Of Dalal Street'. The trailer of this much-awaited series was recently launched in Mumbai, and the event was graced by Iqbal Khan, Ashmit Patel, Kunal Verma, Megha Gupta, Naina Chhabra, Vibhu Agarwal and the show's director Deepak Pandey.

'The Bull Of Dalal Street' is a fascinating rags-to-riches-to-rags story of a poor man, who instantaneously rose to become one of the most influential brokers in India and ended up in a financial mess. Produced by Vibhu Agarwal, the series marks the digital debut of Iqbal Khan, Ashmit Patel and Kunal Verma. It will stream from February 21 on Ullu App.

While Iqbal is playing the role of a stock market tycoon, Ashmit will be seen playing his younger brother. They become a millionaire by manipulating markets in a way no one had ever done before. Priyal Gor will be playing the role of a courageous journalist, who breaks the scam story. For the first time 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor Kunal will be seen as an antagonist.

Talking about the series Vibhu Agarwal, CEO, Ullu Digital Pvt. Ltd. said, " The Bull Of Dalal Street' chronicles the rise and fall of a shrewd stockbroker. The story is brilliant and all the actors have done a phenomenal job. We have a lot of expectations with the series and I am sure viewers will enjoy it."

Ullu App, which is known for its bold and sensual content will be taking 180 degree turn. We heard, the channel is keen on diversifying the content. "Ullu App is undergoing major programming change. Bold content is our strength, but now we are also exploring other genres as well. I am sure 'The Bull Of Dalal Street' will be a game-changer for us," Vibhu signs off.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever