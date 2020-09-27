Uma Bharti tests COVID-19 positive after Kedarnath-Badrinath yatra

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has tested positive for the Coronavirus. She is in quarantine at Vande Mataram Kunj located between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Former #MadhyaPradesh Chief Minister #UmaBharti (@umasribharti) has tested positive for the #Coronavirus. She is in quarantine at Vande Mataram Kunj located between Haridwar and Rishikesh in #Uttarakhand.



Bharti herself gave this information on Twitter.



Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/yZisjJoIKw — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 27, 2020

Bharti herself gave this information on Twitter.

"I want to bring it in your notice, that on the last day on my mountain journey I called up a Corona test team following the request by the administration because I had mild fever for last three days. Despite following all legal prohibition for Covid-19 and social distancing at Himalayas I have turned out to be Corona positive," she tweeted late Saturday.

She said: "Right now I am at Vande Mataram Kunj located between Haridwar and Rishikesh which is like my family. I will undergo a test again after four days and if the situation persists then I will take a decision in consultation with doctors."

Bharti also urged people, who came into her contact, to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

"All... who came into my contact... I appeal to them to get their corona tests done and take precautions," she said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever