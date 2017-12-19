UN condemns terror attack on church in Pakistan

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a church during a mass in Pakistan's restive southwestern city of Quetta which killed nine people and injured 44 others

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a church during a mass in Pakistan's restive southwestern city of Quetta which killed nine people and injured 44 others. "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on a Methodist church in Quetta, Pakistan," a UN statement attributable to his spokesperson said.



A Pakistani investigator collect evidence a day after a suicide attack in the Methodist Church in Quetta. Pic/AFP

Guterres extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to those injured. "He calls for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice," the statement said. Two suicide bombers attacked a packed church on Sunday in Quetta, killing nine people and injuring 44 others in a targeted assault on the minority Christian community, which was claimed by the the Islamic State.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go