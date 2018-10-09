UN report: India to face deadly heatwaves with just 2 degree C warming

national

IPCC says avoiding global climate chaos will require a major change of society and world economy

IPCC, Chair Hoesung Lee (centre), speaks during a press meet in Incheon, South Korea. Pic/AP/PTI

India could witness deadly heatwaves if the planet's temperature goes up by two degrees Celsius, according to a report released on Monday by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC). "At +2°C warming, Karachi and Kolkata could expect annual conditions equivalent to their deadly 2015 heatwaves (medium confidence)," the report said.

Avoiding global climate chaos will require a major change of society and the world economy that is "unprecedented in scale," the IPCC said in the report that warns time is running out to avert disaster. "At +1.5°C, twice as many megacities as present such as Lagos in Nigeria and Shanghai in China are likely to become heat stressed, potentially exposing more than 350 million more people to deadly heat stress by 2050," the report further adds.



An Indian farmer walks with his cow on a dry paddy field at Srilankabasti village, on the outskirts of Agartala. Pic/AFP

It says regionally differentiated multi-sector risks are apparent at 1.5°C warming, in South Asia — mostly Pakistan, India and China, but these will spread to sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East and East Asia as temperature rises.

350 million

No. of people who would be exposed to deadly heat stress by 2050

Cyclonic storm alert in Odisha

The National Emergency Response Centre, under the Home Ministry, has cautioned the Odisha government against a looming cyclonic storm in the next two to three days, official sources said.

What the report says

. Regionally differentiated multi-sector risks are apparent at 1.5°C warming, mainly in South Asia — mostly Pakistan, India, and China, but these will spread to sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and East Asia as temperature rises

. Although warming is projected to be the highest in the Northern Hemisphere under 1.5ºC or 2°C of global warming, regions in the tropics and Southern Hemisphere subtropics have been projected to experience the largest impacts on economic growth

. Risks are projected to be highest in south and south-east Asia, assuming there is no upgrade to present protection levels, for all temperatures of climate warming

Air quality drops

Delhi's air quality has slipped back to poor category due to change in direction of wind. The air quality on Sunday had improved to moderate level with an index of 181 but Monday it slipped to poor category with an index at 235, according to data at the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever