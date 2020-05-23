Undertaker: The Last Ride review: Chapter 3 - End of an Era shows fall of four WWE legends

Undertaker The Last Ride Chapter 2 - The Redemption divulged details on Taker's road to finding one match that could help him redeem himself following his loss at WM 33 and how he won at WrestleMania 34.

Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 3 - End of An Era follows the events post WrestleMania 34 after Undertaker defeated John Cena in a singles match. Taker made a return after a year but was not content with the way his match went as he was ready to go longer. Following a short match, he was looking for something more - that one match!

Undertaker's daughter was present during his WrestleMania 34 match but didn't believe that her dad won. Taker reveals that his daughter usually sleeps through the matches he wins and stays up for the one's he loses.

Fast forward to Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. Undertaker was then facing Rusev in a Casket match and once again picked up where he left off with Cena. Taker won the match and was quite satisfied the way it went calling it a 'win-win all around.'

In August 2018, at the legendary Madison Square Garden, Undertaker entered a match along with relatively younger WWE superstars like Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens, Elias and Baron Corbin. It was a six-man tag team match where Taker, Reigns and Strowman took on Owens, Elias and Corbin. Taker admitted that if you do or do not give fans at the Garden what they want, they will let you know either way.

Closure moments are great but there's a catch 22. It makes you want to have another one - Triple H

Next up was WWE's first-ever event in Australia - Super ShowDown. The Undertaker was scheduled to face Triple H, his rival, in a highly anticipated last-time-ever match at WWE Super ShowDown. The Undertaker and Triple H have been legends for the past 20-25 years and were considered fierce competitors in the squared circle. They may have not shared a 'buddy-buddy' relation as Paul Levesque (Triple H) says but they would be there for each other when the time arrived.

Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25

Undertaker said, " I have a great relationship with many WWE superstars, but with no disrespect to anyone, the finest four matches I had were the two with Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 25, 26) and two with Triple H (WrestleMania 27, 28)."

Shawn Michaels said, "The respect that he (Taker) had with me because of my ability, that evened everything out in his mind about me." Shawn calls their chemistry 'magic' and one that puts a smile on his face.

Last Ride Chapter 3 then relives the match between Shawn Michaels and Undertaker at WrestleMania 25, which is still hailed as the best WWE match in history by many. The following year at WrestleMania 26 the two had to raise the stakes as they previously set the bar at Mania 25. This was billed as a 'Career vs Streak' match, wherein if Shawn Michaels lost, he would be forced to retire. Michaels went on to lose and the two shook hands in what was called 'the Ultimate WrestleMania moment.' Taker retained the Streak record in a match which would live through the ages in the storyline at it's finest.

Mick Foley said, "It's hard to think of a storybook ending for this incredible character, but I believe there will come a time when he knows it's time to say goodbye and it will be understood that we've seen the last of a true phenomenon."

Triple H then faced The Undertaker at Mania 27 in a no disqualification match and clearly had big boots to fill following the two matches Taker had with Shawn. The two WWE legends took brutality to another level. The next year it came full circle in a Hell in a Cell match that was called 'End of an Era' by most with Taker and Hunter (Triple H) facing off once again, this time with Michaels as guest referee.

End of an Era?

Six years after their last outing together at WrestleMania 28, WWE Super ShowDown had Undertaker vs Triple H for the last-time-ever with Kane (Taker's storyline brother) and Shawn Michaels in their respective corners. Triple H had not beaten the Undertaker in a singles match in 16 years. Hunter went on to check that off his list finally.

Kane and The Undertaker at Super ShowDown

Following the ending at SSD, Triple H and Shawn Michaels reunited again to form their faction DX in order to face The Brothers of Destruction (Kane and Undertaker). Their match at Crown Jewel the following month, would end up being Shawn Michaels's first match in eight years after the Undertaker retired him in 2010.

Shawn Michaels said, "Being out there with those guys was just a comfortable thing. And it sounds like I can do that and sounds fun." However, fate had other things in store for these four.

The Crown Jewel match saw many botches with Triple H's hand getting tangled between the ropes before a fall, Shawn Michaels accidentally getting Kane's mask off while throwing punches, a bad moonsault from the top rope. Triple H's failed signature Pedigree move (a nightmare, truly).

Undertaker said it was a trainwreck and a disaster.' Triple H ended up calling it a ' bad comedy movie'. Shawn Michaels said, 'It totally blew.'

Obviously, this left Undertaker the hunt of still looking for his storybook ending.

