Underwater, The Outsider, Room 104: These spine-chilling horror movies will keep you on edge of your seat

Horror movies are definitely a must-watch in everyone’s binge list even if it means endless hours of nail-biting, screaming at all the sudden scares or holding your knees close to protect yourself. No one can ever get enough of it.

It literally defines the limit of our imagination and keeps us glued to the edge of our seats. More so, they offer the best weekend binges, sleepover fun, family movie nights and the most exciting movie dates - who doesn’t like a gripping story? So, put on your sweats as Disney+ Hotstar Premium has a scare-fest waiting to send a chill down your spine

Lovecraft Country (2020)

Atticus Freeman joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father

Underwater (2020)

The crew of the Kepler mining operation understood there would be hardships on their mission: but in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, all hell breaks loose as an unknown predator silently follows them.

Room 104 (2017)

An anthology series set in a single hotel room, where every guest who comes to stay reveals a unique set of certain circumstances and quirks.

The Walking Dead (2010)

Wounded in the line of duty, small-town Georgia sheriff Rick Grimes wakes from a coma to find the world infested by zombie-like "walkers."

The Outsider (2020)

When an insidious supernatural force edges its way into a seemingly straightforward murder investigation of a young boy, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in.

