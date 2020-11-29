Underwater thrills! Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's kissing scene from Coolie No. 1 goes viral

On Saturday, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan launched the trailer of Coolie No 1. While netizens have been lauding their on-screen chemistry, their underwater kissing scene went viral.

The three-minute trailer of the David Dhawan directorial has actor Paresh Rawal going gaga about how his daughter (Sara Ali Khan) has found the world's richest man, who is so wealthy that he can also buy the White House. Cut to Varun Dhawan, shown mouthing the line: "I am on a conference call with ATM -- Ambani, Trump, Modi." Hilarity ensues as Rawal finds Varun working at a railway station as a coolie.

At the virtual event, Varun Dhawan said that 2020 has been a difficult year, so he hopes that everyone can laugh out loud while watching the comic caper. The film is a remake of dad David Dhawan's 1995 film by the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Coolie No. 1 releases digitally on Christmas. "Hope we can move on to 2021 on a happy note," added Varun. The film, also featuring ace comedians Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever, is the 45th directorial venture of David Dhawan. "Sara and Varun had big shoes to fill in and they have done a remarkable job," said David Dhawan.

The song "Husn hai suhana" has been reworked for the Varun-Sara remake to render a nineties vibe with a new-age twist. Sara recalled how she grew up listening to songs like "Husn hai suhana" and "Mirchi lagi", and she found it "surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs".

Coolie No. 1 is set to premiere globally on December 25, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

