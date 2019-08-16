Undeterred by floods, Sangli man runs 'marathon' to meet his newborn daughter
On the morning of August 12, Sagar Patil was at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, where he works as a senior data analyst with Morningstar India, when he received a phone call from his home at Islampur village, Sangli. His wife had delivered a baby girl
"When I held her in my arms, I forgot about the long distance I had just covered," said the 32-year-old marathon runner from Sangli, who, undeterred by floods, ran about 20 km to meet his newborn daughter. On the morning of August 12, Sagar Patil was at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, where he works as a senior data analyst with Morningstar India, when he received a phone call from his home at Islampur village, Sangli. His wife had delivered a baby girl.
Elated, he decided to find a way to reach Islampur to meet his newborn daughter. The only hurdle in his journey was the flood in Sangli. However, he still packed his bag, left his Ulwe home at 5 am and boarded a train, then took a bus and reached Pune. From Pune, he left for Karad and reached the city around 2.30 pm, and realised that the journey ahead was not going to be an easy one. There was no means of transport available for Sangli, but Patil had made up his mind and wasn't going to be deterred by the rain and flooding.
"At first, I wasn't able to figure out how I to reach home. I saw a few cars heading towards Sangli and asked for a lift, but no one stopped. Being a sportsman since childhood and having run several marathons, I decided to use my running skills and began my journey on foot. From Karad, I ran almost 15 km and then walked through the flooded regions for a few more kilometres. On the route ahead, two bikers gave me a lift and I covered about 5 km. I ran another 4 km and finally reached the civic hospital around 6 pm. The thought of seeing my daughter kept me motivated throughout the journey and I was elated to hold her in my arms."
Patil had participated in national level running competition when he was in college in 2008. Around 2015, he started running marathons and won a medal last year after completing a 42-km Mumbai marathon in three-and-a-half-hours. He is now preparing for the Boston marathon.
-
Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Thane, Pune and several districts of Maharashtra have been reeling under flood due to incessant rainfall since the beginning of August. With the flood-like situation in several parts of Maharashtra, rescue and relief operation are underway in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Raigad which are heavily affected
-
In order to tackle the situation in the flood-affected districts of Maharashtra, a large number of troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard have been deployed to facilitate rescue and relief operations in concert with the NDRF and SDRF.
-
In pic: Indian Naval teams prepare for deployment in flooded areas of Sangli, Kolhapur, and Raigad in Maharashtra
-
The Maharashtra Government has opened a Joint Operations Center at Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area, Pune for coordinating the relief and rescue operations which are being carried out by the armed forces in Maharashtra, and also the states of Kerala and Karnataka which have been hit badly by the rains.
-
In an unfortunate tragedy, a boat carrying over 30 people during the rescue operations in Maharashtra capsized, leaving 10 people, including a toddler dead and six people missing. The incident took place on Thursday morning at the backwaters of the Krishna river in Bramhanal village in Palus taluka, which is around 25 kilometres away from the Sangli district in Maharashtra.
-
Ten teams of the Indian Army from Mumbai are also on the ground for the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. The teams have been specially deployed to rescue people from the flood-hit regions of Kolhapur, Sangli and Raigad district.
-
In pic: Indian Army personnel carry a man through the flooded streets of Sangli during rescue operations in the region
-
According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2900 people from flood-affected Sangli district were rescued on Tuesday (August 6).
-
In pic: An Indian Army personnel carries a newborn baby rescued from the flood-hit region of Sangli district.
-
On Thursday (August 8), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded deployment of five additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected regions of Maharashtra after he conducted an aerial survey of the areas
-
In pic: Indian Army personnel prepare a boat before deployment in the flooded areas of Sangli and its adjoining areas.
-
In pic: A birds-eye view of the footage of the flood-hit areas of Sangli district in Maharashtra from Indian Air Force chopper Mi-17. Pic/Faizan Khan
Parts of Maharashtra is facing flood-like situation due to incessant rains. A large number of troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard have been deployed along with the NDRF and SDRF teams to carry out rescue and relief operations in Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Thane, and Pune districts that have been hit severely by the downpour (Picture courtesy/NDRF, sourced by Suraj Ojha and Suresh Karkera)
