Union minister Kiren Rijiju hails ITBP for rescuing Kinner Kailash pilgrims

national

On the sidelines of the programme, Rjiju told reporters that his Kinnaur visit was meant to take stock of the situation in the district after recent calamities

Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today praised the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for rescuing hundreds of Kinner Kailash pilgrims who were recently stranded in flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's tribal Kinnaur district.

During his visit to the 17th Battalion ITBP Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district today, Rijiju, the Union Minister of State for Home, also appreciated ITBP soldiers for their rescue operations during various calamities in mountainous terrain of the state from time to time.

He also distributed dustbins and other sanitary products among the locals under the Swachhta programme organised by the ITBP.

On the sidelines of the programme, Rjiju told reporters that his Kinnaur visit was meant to take stock of the situation in the district after recent calamities. "My major concern was to get the first hand information about the activities in this border district," Rijiju said. The programme was also attended by the ITBP DGP, 17th battalion Commandant Arjun Negi, Officiating Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Avninder Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma.

Also Read: Salman Khan Accepts Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's Fitness Challenge

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever