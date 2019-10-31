Unity in diversity our pride: PM Narendra Modi on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Statue of Unity and paid tribute to freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary, in Gujarat on Thursday. Since 2014, Patel's birth anniversary has been celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

Speaking on the ocassion, Modi said, "Unity in diversity is our pride and identity. When Sardar Patel embarked on integration of princely states, feeling of unity inspired many rulers to join the Indian union. When we respect traditions and beliefs of different sects and religions, love and attachment increase. Centuries ago India was united by Chanakya, and after that Sardar Patel did it. Those who cannot win wars against us are trying to destroy our unity. Even after trying for centuries, nobody could annihilate us or defeat us.

Speaking about the scrapping of Article 370, Modi said, "The country decided to abrogate Article 370, which had only given separatism and terrorism to J&K. I dedicate decision of abrogation of Article 370 to Sardar Patel. Our decision on J&K is not to draw a line on land but to build a chain of trust. Inspired by Sardar Patel, we are working towards emotional, economic and constitutional integration. North-East is moving from separatism to attachment as decades-old problems are nearing resolution."

In Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah too paid their tribute

on the occasion. Shah inaugrated a 'Run for Unity' marathon and MC Mary Kom handed over the

flag at the event.

Prime Minister shall also participate in the Ekta Divas Parade. Since 2014, 31st October is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run For Unity, across the country. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2019

PM will also pay a visit to the Technology Demonstration Site and participate in discussions and demonstrations on police modernization. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2019

On Twitter, Modi shared a video along with his heartfelt tribute for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His contribution to our nation is monumental. pic.twitter.com/DMS8rN9Jbp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared some photos from the launch of the 'Run for Unity' marathon.

Flagged off #RunForUnity from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/K5AeXTfC49 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2019

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had urged people to participate in large numbers in the 'Run for Unity'.

"Friends, as you know that October 31 every year since 2014 has been celebrated as 'National

Unity Day'. This day imparts the message to protect the unity, integrity and security of our

country at any cost. On October 31, this year too 'Run for Unity' is being organized like

the previous years. 'Run for Unity' is a symbol of unison, that the nation being united, is

moving in one direction and collectively aims for- One goal! Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat," he

said.

