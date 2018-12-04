University Grants Commission calls for spreading awareness on hepatitis

health-fitness

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday asked all the universities and colleges to undertake an awareness campaign against hepatitis B and C on the occasion of Hepatitis Day on Tuesday.

"Nearly 50 million people are infected in our country with hepatitis B and C. Next to China, India has the largest number of subjects infected with Hepatitis B, which commonly gets transmitted from mother to baby," the UGC said in a statement.

"It is requested to take initiatives, on the occasion of 21st Hepatitis Day, to spread awareness amongst the staff and students regarding healthy food habits, managing ideal body weight and to do regular Yoga," the Commission said.

The Central government has launched National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme to provide free testing, diagnosis and drug treatment for hepatitis B and C.

"It is one of the largest initiatives in the world to help people suffering from viral hepatitis," it said.

