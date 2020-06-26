Unlock 1.0: It's cycling time for Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma as they share pictures on social media

Ever since March, there have been multiple lockdowns due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. But now, it's time for Unlock 1.0, and Ishq Mein Marjawan actors Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma went for cycling to refresh and rejoice themselves. Their pictures on Instagram could surely give you some travel goals as well.

Talking about Bijlani's post first, he took to his Instagram account and shared multiple pictures that only gave a glimpse of the amount of fun he had with Sharma and Aditya Narayan, who also gave them company. He captioned the post- "32 kms and lots of peace and happiness.." (sic) Have a look at the post right here:

One of the first celebrities to comment on his post was Adaa Khann, who wrote- "Wtf bandra aaya tu ... mil leta mujhse." (sic) This is what he replied- "run with me next weekend! Haha." (sic) Now, coming to Nia Sharma's post, she shared some new pictures, some same pictures as Bijlani, and described this outing with her friends as the Dil Chahta Hai moment. Have a look:

On her post, actor Vineet Raina had to ask- "do you ride double seat." (sic) And she replied-"hahahahahah let's buy one for u too." (sic) It seems the actress is extremely fond of cycling as she posted another picture on her Instagram two days ago and stated how he reasons to cycle have changed over the years. This is what she had to say- "From going to tuitions on a bicycle during school time, to now pedalling off them calories... time's changed , city's changed, friends changed... A Lot Has changed." (sic) Have a look:

Also Read: Nia Sharma Loves The Way She Looks, Dolled-Up Or Natural

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news