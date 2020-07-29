Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Gyms to open from August 5, night curfew removed; read full list

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a fresh set of guidelines for Unlock 3.0, which will come into effect from August 1, 2020. According to the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry, night curfew restrictions have been removed while gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to open from August 5.

While yoga institutes and gymnasiums have been allowed to resume, it has been decided that schools, colleges, and educational institutions will remain shut till the end of August. The guidelines also say that Independence Day celebrations will be allowed with proper social distancing norms and by following health protocols such as wearing face masks. International travel has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Mission.

As per the guidelines, outside the containment zones, all activities will be permitted except for schools and education institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatre, bars, auditorium and assembly halls.

The Home Ministry advisory comes after India's COVID-19 cases crossed 15 lakh and the daily spike of COVID-19 cases grew to 50,000.

Salient features of the new guidelines (as per PIB note)

Restrictions on movement of individuals during night (Night curfew) have been removed.

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, e.g., wearing of masks etc. In this regard instructions issued by MHA on 21.07.2020 shall be followed.

After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner.

All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones: Metro Rail. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation.

The circular stated that lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 31 August, 2020. Containment Zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State/ UT Governments with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by MOHFW. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

