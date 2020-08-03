Unlock 3.0 in Mumbai: Odd-even rule lifted, all shops to remain open on all days on all sides of the road

The country's richest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced new amendments to the revised guidelines for the phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions in Mumbai under the state government's 'Mission Begin Again' program. As per the fresh guidelines, the civic body dropped the odd-even rule allowing all non-essential markets, market areas, and shops to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm on all days on both sides of the road.

The BMC in its circular also stated that malls will also be open for the public from 5 August from 9 am to 7 pm. However, the kitchens of eateries in the food courts of malls will be operational only for home deliveries via aggregators. The BMC has also given the nod to opening of liquor shops for sale across the counter as long the shops adhere to the guidelines strictly.

The easing of restrictions in Mumbai by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) comes a few days after the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown till August 31.

"It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of nonessential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighborhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene," the circular said.

The circular also stated that all government offices will be functional with 15% strength or 15 persons whichever is higher and all private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more.

Key highlights of the guidelines issued by MCGM:

All essential shops which are allowed to remain open before this order shall continue to do so.

All non-essential markets, market areas, and shops will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Liquor shops will continue to operate across the counter for sale and home delivery with strict observance of face mask and social distancing.

Malls and market complexes will be operational from 9 am to 7 pm with effect from August 5, 2020, without theatres, food Courts/Restaurants.

Kitchens of restaurant and food courts will be allowed to operate in malls wherein only home delivery through aggregators will be allowed.

E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and material is allowed.

All Industrial units which are presently open will continue to operate.

Home delivery restaurants/ Kitchen allowed to operate. Online/ distance learning and related activities have been permitted.

All private offices can operate up to 10 percent strength or 10 people, whichever is more.

Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest control, and technicians allowed.

Garages are allowed to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments.

Outdoor Physical Activities allowed with restrictions.

Printing and Distribution of newspapers (including home delivery) is allowed.

Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlors allowed to operate with conditions as permitted by State Government.

As per the circular, an FIR will be lodged against the owner of the shop, and the person/s found violating the directives issues by the MCGM and strict action shall be taken.

