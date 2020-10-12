Unlock 5.0: No Mumbai local trains for a while, Uddhav Thackeray hints in address to state

Even as people are waiting for the state to reopen many other establishments under the 'Mission Begin Again' programme, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray cautioned them against creating a situation wherein he might be forced to impose the lockdown again. "I don't want crowding," he said while advocating a gradual process of unlocking.

"Long-distance trains have started for all within the state, but the suburban trains haven't. You may ask me why? I say I don't want crowds. But we will increase the frequency of local trains and allow more people to use them. We are also increasing attendance in the offices (government and private)," he said in a webcast on Sunday.



Essential services staff wait to get into a train at Kurla. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Guidelines for gyms

"We are in talks with gyms as well. People's heart pumping rates increase while exercising in the gyms and that enhances the throw of their breath. Imagine if there is an infected person in the gym? We are working on guidelines for them," he said.

The CM said the danger was not yet over and the pandemic could be defeated only if the people had a strong resolve for following the COVID-19 prevention protocol. "You have to decide between following the protocol (wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancing) or the lockdown.



Many restaurants such as Jyothi at Dadar as seen in the picture, have recently been allowed to resume after the lockdown. Pic/Suresh Karkera

"I think whatever is started shouldn't be closed again," he said, speaking about other countries where the lockdown has been re-imposed. "Like some other countries, I don't want to impose strict laws or penalties against violators. Instead, I have taken the people into confidence and asked them to share their viewpoint," he said.

'Cautiously and responsibly'

Thackeray said the doors could be opened to bring in prosperity, not the virus.



Salons have also been allowed to resume, and Thackeray says they are also in talks with gym owners regarding opening. Pic/Sameer Markande

About the aggressive stand some social organisations and political parties have taken over reopening of temples and places of worship, Thackeray said he wasn't against

the devotees, but he felt responsible for the people who loved his government.

"You aren't responsible, we are. We will open temples and other places of worship, but we will have to do things cautiously and responsibly," he said while snubbing the parties which are in opposition.

01 October

Day from when the Unlock 5 rules for Maharashtra became applicable

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news