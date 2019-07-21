Unstoppable Hima Das wins 5th gold medal in July

other-sports

The Indian sprinter continues to claim her victory with gold at the ongoing Jakarta Asian Games

Hima Das

Nove Mesto (Czech Republic): Indian sprinter Hima Das extended her sensational run by claiming her fifth gold of the month as she returned to her pet 400m competition with a season-best time of 52.09s, here on Saturday.

The timing is slower than her personal best of 50.79 seconds, which she managed at the Jakarta Asian Games and she also narrowly missed out on the World Championships qualifying mark of 51.80. However, it was better than the timing of 52.88 seconds, which she managed earlier in the season.

It was Hima's fifth gold medal since July 2 when she ran her first competitive race in Europe. In her first competitive 200m race of the year, she clocked 23.65 seconds on her way to gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix on July 2.

With inputs from PTI

