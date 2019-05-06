Unwell Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday darshan

bollywood

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan cancelled his Sunday ritual of meeting fans outside his Juhu home, Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan cancelled his ritual of meeting fans outside his home. The 76-year-old actor, who sees his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu since past 36 years, said he might be in pain but fans need not worry. "Not doing the Sunday darshan today... in bed... pain... inform all (sic)," Big B wrote on his blog. He added that there's "not much to worry" but he's "unable" to leave the house because of the discomfort.

Recently, his Amitabh personal blog completed 11 years. He had began writing on his blog in April 2008. He uses the platform to share anecdotes about his health, personal life and details about his upcoming films and shows. He also wishes his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family (Ef), on their birthdays.

T 3154 - All Ef and well wishers .. not doing the Sunday meet at Jalsa Gate this evening .. ð — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 5, 2019

On the acting front, Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure film, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Big B and Emraan Hashmi will be coming together onscreen for the very first time, for an intriguing mystery thriller produced by Anand Pandit and helmed by Rumi Jaffrey. Amitabh will be seen in a bilingual project, that has been titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The film also features south actors SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan, of Baahubali fame.

