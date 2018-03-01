UP Congress chief Raj Babbar addresses party workers in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar today addressed a party worker's meeting here ahead of Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bye-election. to motivate them



Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar today addressed a party worker's meeting here ahead of Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bye-election. to motivate them. Babbar said, "Yogi Adityanath shouldn't get worried as he is the chief minister and has clear mandate and this election is parliamentary bypoll not Assembly election. We are contesting election against the wrong policies of Central government.'

' What an irony that the thieves are roaming freely and gentlemen are going inside jail. Farmers are committing suicide and big shots are leaving the country after bank scams. We are contesting the election for the vision of our leader Rahul Gandhi as he has challenged BJP for its wrong policies, he said.

On the death of Bollywood icon Sridevi he said, 'It is very sad and my personal loss as I had good relations with her and her relatives too. She my co-artist in movies. She was a compete artiste. She was the perfect image of the Indian women artiste that we read in literature and I could say that Sri of our industry has gone."

