UP cops come looking for Sonakshi Sinha in cheating case, but cannot find her

Want to record Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha statement in a cheating case

Sonakshi Sinha

The Moradabad police team from Uttar Pradesh reached Mumbai on Thursday evening, looking for actor Sonakshi Sinha to record her statement in a cheating case registered against her on February 22 this year. The police team reached Juhu police station around 5pm to take the local cops' help in locating her, but when they reached Sinha's house she was not at home.

"We have been approached by the Uttar Pradesh police for help in a cheating case to record the statement of the accused," said an officer from Juhu police station. Speaking to mid-day, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh confirmed the development and said, "The teams have gone to Mumbai to record Sonakshi Sinha's statement. We will summon her if she does not cooperate with the investigating officer."

According to the Uttar Pradesh police, the FIR was lodged against Sinha and four others at Katghar police station, Moradabad, by Pramod Sharma, one of the organisers of a programme scheduled to be held in Delhi. He alleged that she had agreed to participate in an event on September 30, 2018, and had accepted Rs 37 lakh for the same.

After she failed to appear at the event, the organiser had to pay from his pocket. After that, he approached the Moradabad police and a case was registered under section 420 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. In March this year, the Allahabad High Court stayed her arrest in the case, and directed Sinha to cooperate with the investigation and appear as and when required to assist in the investigation.

