Up in the air

Channel your inner child at a new trampoline park in Lower Parel

An instructor says 20 minutes of a session at the Trampoline Park is equal to one cardio exercise. Pics/Atul Kamble

While looking for a fun, energetic activity in the city, the new launch of a trampoline park by Smaaash, Lower Parel caught our eye. Considering such activities are hard to come by, it called for a trial. For a weekday morning with natural light streaming in, the trampoline section was unusually lit it up with disco lights. Given the timings of the sport—12pm to 3 pm—there's no opportunity of watching the space bathed in shiny lights at sundown. But it's the upbeat music in the background that instantly reels us in.

Spread over an area of 1700 sq ft, the park can hold up to 20 adults or 30 kids in one go. Once you are on the trampoline mat, it is difficult to stop, because the music and lights and the adrenaline rush is overwhelming. The thrill of being in air and attempting new dance moves accompanied is worth an experience. The park also includes a slam dunk, that can accommodate one jumper at a time.

Our instructor, Gaurav Dubey, who is also the lead marketing manager at Smaaash, says 20 minutes of this is equal to one cardio session as it stretches one's core muscles. "You will be sweating by the end of it. Even kids, who are extremely energetic feel exhausted after 20 minutes," he adds. However, avoid alcohol before trying this, because you might end up throwing up. Although the space is cheaper on weekdays, the prices are affordable. Overall, the space could be a good value addition to your list of fun things to do.

What: Trampoline Park

When: 12 PM to 3 PM

Where: Smaaash, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 299 on weekdays and Rs 399 on weekends

Call: 9920088333

