UP Legislative Council rocked after arrest of 2 for killing ex-BJP MLA's son

Two people were arrested today for allegedly killing the 36-year-old son of a former BJP MLA from Domariyaganj, police said. The incident today rocked the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council with the Samajwadi Party (SP) staging a walkout from the Council.

Vaibhav Tiwari, the son of Prem Prakash Tiwari alias Gippy Tiwari, was shot dead outside Kasmanda apartment in Hazratanj area, barely 300 metres from the UP legislature building and the state BJP headquarters here on the night of December 16.



The main accused, Suraj Shukla and Vikram Singh, who were absconding since then, were arrested by the city police today, ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said. Over the killing of the only son of the former MLA, the SP members raised concern over the "deteriorating" Law and Order situation in the state.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, SP members including Naresh Uttam, Anand Bhadauria, Madhu Gupta, said the incident, which happened in a posh area of the city, reflected the situation in the state. Ahmed Hasan, the leader of the opposition, accused the government of turning a blind eye to the Law and Order.

Responding to the opposition, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, "Police is working very swiftly in this case."

Gippy Tiwari was BJP MLA from Domariyaganj in 1989, 1991 and 1993. Then in 2014 he went to the Samajwadi Party. In this year's Assembly elections, however, he campaigned for the BJP. 16 years on, retired IT officer gets convicted in graft case Thane, Dec 19 (PTI) More than 16 years after he was trapped while taking a bribe, an Income Tax officer, since retired, was sentenced to one year's rigorous imprisonment by a court here.

District judge Vilas V Bambarde last week convicted Nivrutti Lokhande (75). Apart from the prison sentence, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Lokhande, who served at the IT Department's Vashi office. The judge said he was awarding the minimum possible sentence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, considering the accused's age and the prolonged period of trial.

Special CBI prosecutor Rahul Agarwal said that Lokhande demanded Rs 25,000 from a chartered accountant representing an oil mill to clear its tax assessment file. After negotiations, he agreed to accept Rs 15,000. After the chartered accountant approached the CBI, a trap was laid and Lokhande was caught while accepting Rs 15,000 on March 13, 2001, the prosecutor said.

