UP man seeks divorce as wife gives him only 'laddoos' to eat

The man approached a family court where he said that on the instructions of the 'tantrik', his wife gave him four laddoos to eat in the morning and four in the evening. He was not given or allowed to eat anything else in between

Meerut: A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Tuesday has sought divorce on grounds that his wife was giving him only 'laddoos' to eat. The man approached a family court where he said that his wife was giving him four laddoos to eat in the morning and four in the evening and that he was not given or allowed to eat anything else in between.

The couple has been married for 10 years and has three children. The man said the wife approached the Tantrik as he was ailing for some time and which is when the Tantrik told his wife that the husband should be only fed laddoos.

Officials at the family counselling centre were baffled over the pretext for seeking divorce. "We can call the couple for counselling, but we can not treat the woman for being superstitious. She firmly believes that the laddoos will cure her husband and is unwilling to accept otherwise," said a counsellor.

In another bizarre incident, a husband agreed to let go off his wife with her lover in exchange for 71 sheep in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The exchange was made in the presence of the Panchayat which directed the woman's lover to compensate her husband with half of his flock. According to the news agency, ANI, the matter came to light on July 22 when the husband approached the Panchayat with the case after his wife eloped with her lover.

