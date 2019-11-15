Up the efforts to make Mumbai safe for women

The city's safe spaces have been shrinking at an alarming rate. So much so that public facilities have become unsafe for women. This is a huge blow to Mumbai, seen as one of the best and safest city's for women commuters.

A report in this paper cited how a 26-year-old man was arrested by the Andheri police for allegedly molesting a woman at the Ghatkopar Metro station. The man is accused of watching the woman while she was using the public washroom at the station.

The accused Gunjan Narayan, was peeking into a women's toilet and touched the survivor inappropriately. He was caught when the staffers were alerted. The troubling fact though, was that he had managed to enter the washroom and stationed himself inside. This once again shows the importance of having top-class CCTV surveillance at public facilities. In this case, the accused was nabbed. But he could have escaped and surveillance would have played a big role in helping him get nabbed.

The washrooms should be equipped with an alarm system which could be used in times of emergency, activating a quick response from trained personnel on the site. Often, it is good fortune, like in the case of commuters intervening to 'nab' an accused while he is trying to flee. One does understand that it is impossible for police or Metro security to be present everywhere, but technology can aid in making these places safer.

Warning signage about offences, jail terms and punishments for the same should be highlighted. A lady attendant inside the washroom can be an effective deterrent as she can raise an alarm. Women have limited access to washrooms in public places. There is a woeful shortage of toilets outside of homes. It is important that the few available ones are clean and safe to use.

