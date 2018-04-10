Upasana Singh gives marriage a second chance with estranged husband Neeraj Bharadwaj

After staying separately for four years, estranged couple, Upasana Singh and Neeraj Bharadwaj have decided on giving their marriage a second chance



Upasana Singh's snapshot from her recent vacation with husband Neeraj Bharadwaj. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/itsupasanasingh

Television actress Upasana Singh, popularly known as Kapil Sharma's bua on Comedy Nights With Kapil, had trouble in her marital paradise. Reports of the actress resorting to end her nine-year relationship with husband Neeraj Bharadwaj started doing the rounds. In fact, back then Neeraj told the media that he has been living separately from Upasana for the past four years and they have had no conversation for nine months.

However, now a Times of India report suggests that the couple has resolved their issues and are giving their marriage a second chance. The report also added that Upasana Singh was recently seen holidaying in Gangtok with her husband and the actress even met her in-laws in Bihar.

Talking about this new phase in life, Neeraj Bharadwaj told the publication, "We realised that in an attempt to give each other space, we drew apart. Also, there were outsiders who tried to take advantage of the situation by escalating issues between us. Unfortunately, rather than talk to each other, we listened to them and that led to more differences. What couple doesn't fight? But I misunderstood it as lack of love and decided that I can't force Upasana to be with me against her wish. All that was required was to communicate to sort out our differences. The biggest mistake was that we didn't clarify with each other because of our ego. To top it all, we were staying separately because it was convenient for us to travel to our respective sets. Everything is fine now and this marriage is for keeps."

On the other hand, Upasana Singh told the daily, "Every couple fights and so do we. It's no big deal. My husband is quite temperamental (laughs), possibly that's why he said what he did (about them contemplating divorce). He regretted what he said, but it was too late to clarify it. We could have sorted our issues amicably. I was more angry with him for speaking with the media about our personal issues and thinking of taking such a drastic step (divorce). My family and in-laws were quite disturbed after reading the news and I was busy fielding questions on my personal life."

When the leading daily asked Upasana whether Neeraj is as romantic at heart as his temperament, she jokingly told them, "Haan ji, bilkul. Romantic hone par hi toh phasaya hai inhone. He would sing for me and I fell for him (laughs)."

