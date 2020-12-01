Uproar in France over proposed limits on filming cops in action

Police officers drag a man on the ground during a protest against the draft law in Paris. Pic/AFP

French activists fear that a proposed new security law will deprive them of a potent weapon against abuse - cellphone videos of police activity - threatening their efforts to document possible cases of police brutality, especially in impoverished immigrant neighbourhoods.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government is pushing a new security bill that makes it illegal to publish images of cops with intent to cause them harm, amid other measures. Critics fear the new law could hurt press freedoms and make it more difficult for citizens to report on police brutality.

“I was lucky enough to have videos that protect me," said Michel Zecler, a Black music producer who was beaten up by several French cops. Videos first published on Thursday by French website Loopsider have been seen by over 14 million viewers.

