UP's Kairana constituency records 54% polling amidst EVM glitches

Meanwhile, 61 per cent polling was recorded for the Noorpur Assembly seat bypoll which was also held on Monday, an election commission official said
Voters arrive to cast their votes at a polling station, during the Kairana constituency assembly by-election on Monday. Pic/PTI
The high-profile electoral contest for western Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha seat, where the ruling BJP is locked in a straight fight with a joint Opposition candidate, saw over 54 per cent of the constituency's voters casting their mandate amid complaints of malfunctioning of EVM and VVPAT machines.
Meanwhile, 61 per cent polling was recorded for the Noorpur Assembly seat bypoll which was also held on Monday, an election commission official said. The polling was by and large peaceful.
At the end of polling, Kairana Lok Sabha constituency recorded a polling percentage of 54.17, while in Noorpur assembly constituency, the figure was 61 per cent, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ramesh Chandra Rai, said. "Malfunctioning was reported in 384 VVPAT machines in the state. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs also malfunctioned in Shamli.
Polling cancelled at 35 stations in Maharashtra
With serious malfunctioning in the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) electronic voting machines (EVMs), polling was cancelled in at least 35 polling stations in the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha by-elections on Monday. Election Commission officer in Bhandara-Gondiya, Anant Walaskar told the media that EVM-VVPAT malfunctioning complaints were received from 64 polling stations in five hours since polling began for Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya constituencies at 7 am.
