Upstarts is a heartwarming journey of friendship and ambition

We've all spent hours and days with our BFFs discussing business ideas that we're sure will turn out great. We're convinced that our ideas will land us fame and money, and we're all just one idea away from changing our destiny. That's exactly the story of Netflix's upcoming show, Upstarts.

The digital streaming giant has announced that Upstarts will release exclusively on the service starting October 18, 2019, to over 151 million members across 190 countries.

Watch the trailer of Upstarts here:

Produced by Bandra West Pictures Upstarts features Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal, Chandrachoor Rai, Sheetal Thakur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Swati Semwal, along with well-known actor Eijaaz Khan, in lead roles. The film has been directed by Udai Singh Pawar with Raja Krishna Menon as the creative producer.

Upstarts is the story of three college graduates Kapil (Priyanshu Painyuli), Yash (Chandrachoor Rai) and Vinay (Shadab Kamal), from small-town India, who are enamoured by the startup mania sweeping across the country.

The three young men want to set up their own company that will change the world - while making them tons of moolah, of course. Then, while riding the roller coaster of big dreams, they face the biggest question: What's greater - their dreams or their friendship.

Upstarts is the story of countless millennials in India today who dream of making it big on their own, only to discover that the journey to success is a lot harder than they expected.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates